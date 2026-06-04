Another multi-unit development in the City of Roanoke has overcome a legal challenge and is set to add another 24 much-needed living spaces to the city’s housing stock. Two time failed Roanoke City Council candidate James Garrett and others had taken Roanoke City Council and developer Alexander Boone to court over a 24 unit townhouse development planned for the corner of Medmont Circle and Keagy Road near LewisGale Medical Center, claiming improper public notice was given before City Council approved a rezoning for the project. That suit was dismissed by a judge and then turned away by the court of appeals earlier this week. Alexander Boone is president of A Boone Real Estate. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke about it with the developer:

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