U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today joined U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jim Justice (R-WV), John Fetterman (D-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Chris Coons (D-DE), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Dave McCormick (R-PA), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) in sponsoring the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, legislation allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to purchase hot rotisserie chicken with their benefits.

“For families trying to stretch every dollar, it doesn’t make much sense that SNAP recipients can buy a rotisserie chicken once it’s cooled down, but not while it’s still hot,” said Sen. Warner. “This bipartisan legislation is a commonsense fix to an outdated rule that will make it easier for working families, seniors, and other SNAP recipients to put an affordable, nutritious meal on the table.”

Under current law, SNAP participants are generally unable to purchase hot, ready-to-eat foods or foods prepared for immediate consumption. This means participants can purchase a chilled rotisserie chicken but cannot buy the same product if it is served hot. At approximately $7 per chicken, hot rotisserie chicken is one of the most affordable protein options available in grocery stores and can be eaten immediately, making it a convenient option for families with limited time and income.

The Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act amends the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to modify the definition of food by adding “hot rotisserie chicken.” Companion legislation has already been adopted by the House of Representatives. The bill is endorsed by the National Chicken Council, the Virginia Poultry Federation, and Feeding America.

“I want to thank Senator Warner for cosponsoring this practical legislation that would allow Virginia families in SNAP a quick, hot, and nutritious meal. The ‘Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act’ is popular because it’s a winner on affordability and nutrition. We are urging the Senate as they consider their version of the Farm Bill to include it and build on the overwhelming bipartisan support it received in the House,” said National Chicken Council President Harrison Kircher.

“This legislation is a win for SNAP beneficiaries and taxpayers by ensuring access to a healthy, affordable, and convenient source of protein. We appreciate Senator Warner’s co-sponsorship of the bill,” said Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan.