Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport expanded its western reach Friday morning with the launch of its inaugural nonstop flight to Dallas-Fort Worth. The new American Airlines service provides the Roanoke Valley with a direct link to one of the largest travel hubs in the United States.

Travelers now have a more efficient path to the West Coast, Hawaii, Asia, and Latin America. The first flight departed at 7 a.m. with a full cabin of more than 70 passengers. Alexa Briehl, the airport’s director of marketing and community engagement, noted that some residents had waited decades for this specific connection.

“There were passengers there that had been hoping for this flight, just like so many in the region, for 20 or 25 years,” Briehl said.

A Celebratory Departure

Local leaders and airport officials gathered early Friday to commemorate the milestone. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the flight pilots, the airport commission board, and Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb. As the aircraft moved toward the runway, it received a traditional water cannon salute.

The service operates daily and year-round. Flights leave Roanoke every morning at 7 a.m. and return from Dallas in the evening. The return flight typically arrives in the Roanoke Valley around 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Strengthening Regional Connectivity

The addition of the Dallas-Fort Worth route comes as the airport works to maintain and grow its service options. While other carriers like United Airlines have recently adjusted schedules for the summer, airport officials remained optimistic about the performance of this new westward route.

Future growth at the airport depends largely on local participation. Briehl emphasized that high “load factors,” or the percentage of seats filled, influence airline decisions to increase capacity or add more destinations.

“This truly is a testament to our passengers who keep filling up seats,” Briehl said. “That’s how you get more service.”

The airport commission continues to meet with various airlines to advocate for even more destinations. While officials are currently focused on the success of the Dallas route, they are also pursuing additional service to the West and Florida.