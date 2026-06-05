Olde Salem Brewing Company’s location on Market Street in downtown Roanoke today officially launched its Happy Little Munchies food menu, which includes several items including a hot ham and beer cheese sandwich. Kitchen manager and part owner Andrew Novell tells WFIR News this idea to have food service at the location has been in the works since July of last year:

Novell says they will rotate the menu so customers can always have something new to enjoy. For now, the kitchen will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 8 pm.