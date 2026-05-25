Officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette Boulevard and Melrose Avenue NW. The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and the passenger has non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and occupant of the other vehicle ran from the scene but were located nearby. The investigation is ongoing.

Melrose Avenue NW is closed between Forest Park and 24th Street. Southbound Lafayette Boulevard and Crescent Road are both closed at Staunton Avenue.

Please use Salem Turnpike as the alternative route.