Its back again this weekend – the 68th annual Sidewalk Art Show in the streets adjacent to the Taubman Museum of Art – and this year it reaches inside the Museum’s atrium as well. Parts of Salem Avenue, along with the streets on both sides of the City Market building will be occupied by more than 130 artists this Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 5pm both days, with works for sale at all different price points. Its also a fundraiser for the Taubman Museum, which collects the booth fees for its art education programs. Its a juried show as well, with two out of town judges sizing the artists up for various awards on Saturday, and handing out ribbons at the start of Sunday’s Sidewalk Art Show. A beer and wine garden, lemonade and Blue Cow Ice Cream will also be available this Saturday and Sunday during the 68th annual Sidewalk Art Show. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:



