Roanoke College, in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to formally the launch of the Kim Kyusik Center for Korean Studies. Kim Kyusik, a Roanoke College graduate,who went on to become an international leader in the Korean Independence Movement. Professor Stella Xu, who specializes East Asian History, had this to say about Kyusik.

This collaborative project is designed to advance historical research and deepen cross-cultural ties between Southwest Virginia and Korea.