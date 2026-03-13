Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team declines invite to NIT
The Virginia Tech Men’s basketball team announced today they will not be accepting an invite to participate in this year’s NIT Tournament. In a statement posted to social media the team says in part, “given the current health status of members of our roster and the need for students athletes to focus on recovery and prepare for professional careers, we believe it is in the best interest of our players and long term direction of this program to conclude our season at this time.”