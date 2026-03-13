The Excel Center in Roanoke and Virginia Western Community College have signed an agreement to create new opportunities for students to pursue career pathways. Kelly Weems, Senior Director of Community Impact, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, says through the partnership, students at The Excel Center will be able to earn industry credentials or certifications through Virginia Western while completing coursework for a standard high school diploma that opens the door to job opportunities in several fields.

The Excel Center is the first public adult high school in the Commonwealth and part of a national model that has helped more than 15,000 adults graduate high school and earn career certifications.