Experts ask General Assembly to avoid passing Online Casino bills Clark Palmer March 13, 2026 1 minute read Experts are discussing the potential negative impacts that I-Gaming would have on the Commonwealth if approve by the General Assembly. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer Share: Post navigation Previous: CASPR Reports VA has lost Hundreds of Millions of Dollars due to Online GamblingNext: Excel Center and Virginia Western to Sign Partnership Agreement Related Stories Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team declines invite to NIT Clark Palmer March 13, 2026 0 Excel Center and Virginia Western to Sign Partnership Agreement Clark Palmer March 13, 2026 0 CASPR Reports VA has lost Hundreds of Millions of Dollars due to Online Gambling Emma Thomas March 13, 2026 0