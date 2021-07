Roanoke fireworks return, but with some important changes

| By

Fireworks shows return across the region this 4th of July weekend. In Roanoke, they are scheduled one day earlier than normal -– tomorrow night, the 3rd. But some things are different this year: no bands or food trucks, and there are no shuttle buses either. The location to see the Roanoke fireworks remains the same: River’s Edge South. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: