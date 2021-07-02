UPDATE: Roanoke shooting victim dies, name is released

UPDATE: Roanoke Police say a Friday afternoon shooting has turned fatal. Police identify the victim as 21-year-old Brandon Hensley of Roanoke. Officials say Hensley was shot in the 900 block of Mountain Road Northwest, and as of mid-Friday afternoon, there are no suspects and no arrests.

NEWS RELEASE: We regret to inform you that the victim of this incident has

succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Brandon Hensley, 21 of Roanoke. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and no further updates are available at this time.

PREVIOUS: For the second time in as many days, police are investigating an afternoon shooting in northwest Roanoke. Officials say the latest incident occurred around 1:00 this afternoon in the 900 block of Mountain Road, and the man who was shot appears to be seriously wounded. Police say no suspects were located at the scene, and there are currently no arrests.

This comes one day after another shooting late Thursday afternoon.

NEWS RELEASE: On July 2, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Mountain Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.