Rocky Mount man dies when car leaves road, strikes tree

| By

State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed last weekend when his car ran off Sontag Road and struck a tree. Troopers say it happened late Saturday night one mile east of Colonial Turnpike. 29-year-old Christopher Witcher was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

