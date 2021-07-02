Milestone day at ROA as air traffic here makes big rebound

Friday is a banner day at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Traffic has been rebounded there much more quickly than anticipated, and Spokesperson Brad Boettcher says it surpassed an important number today:

Boettcher says this comes even though there are fewer airline seats currently available to and from Roanoke than there were two years ago at this time, so it means most planes to and from ROA are quite full. Boettcher says he has personally met with representatives of all airlines serving the airport in the last two weeks in efforts to see the return of more flights, bigger planes or both — and to encourage airlines to price Roanoke competitively with other airports in the region.