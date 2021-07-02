Advice from a vet: pack enough pet meds for your road trip

If a summer road trip is once again in your plans, a Virginia Tech veterinary professor says pet owners need to remember to bring along enough prescription medications for your dog or cat. Dr. Mark Freeman says he and his colleagues frequently hear from owners who discover they’ve run out while away from home – and refilling under those circumstances is often a time-consuming chore. Freeman says it’s also a good idea to bring along pet food to maintain their regular diet and lessen possibility of gastro-intestinal events. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: