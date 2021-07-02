High heat safety warning from the VDH

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reminds residents enjoying time with family and friends this July 4th weekend to be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, particularly in those more vulnerable to extreme temperatures. During the most recent heat wave through July 1st, a total of 206 visits were made to emergency departments or urgent care centers in Virginia as a result of heat-related illnesses. The VDH says signs of severe heat-related illness include high body temperature, a fast pulse, dizziness, nausea, confusion, headache, passing out, and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

Here are additional steps you can take to protect yourself against heat-related illnesses: