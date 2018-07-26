Man charged with “Obscene sexual display” inside Lynchburg theater

From Lynchburg Police: On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 8:07 pm, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to Regal Cinemas at 3411 Candlers Mountain Rd, to investigate a witness report that an adult was engaged in obscene sexual behavior while sitting near the complainant’s 10-year-old daughter. Upon further investigation, the officers were able to develop a suspect, identified as Joseph F Glasior, a 52-year-old male of Spout Spring, and eventually made contact with him. As a result of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Glasior for violation of 18.2-38 7.1 Obscene Sexual Display. He was then arrested and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.