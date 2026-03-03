Like the name infers, “Do Good Days,” is just that, volunteers sent out into the Roanoke Community to help non-profits with some small tasks that often mean a lot. Since 2021 the DoGoodDays.com website has received hundreds of nominations from non-profits looking for some help with painting, picking up trash – even washing dishes. Nominations will be accepted through March 9th; this year Do Good Days will happen on March 16th and 17th. A local service company and Roanoke’s pro hockey team are behind an effort now in its 6th year, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Nominate a non-profit on the link below by March 9

https://callwisler.com/do-good-days/