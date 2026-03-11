The General Assembly recently signed off on legislation that looks to ban assault style weapons. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

Governor Spanberger could soon sign legislation passed by the General Assembly this week that would ban the sale of assault style weapons and high capacity magazines, while allowing those who already own those weapons to keep them. Democratic State Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says this bill will not draw a line between good guns and bad guns:

The bill exempts certain groups from the restrictions including groups like law enforcement and security at federal facilities. Surovell believes the bill may help reduce potential mass shootings in the Commonwealth:

Republican lawmakers in Richmond pushed back on Surovell’s claim that the bill would reduce mass shooting arguing those who carry out those incidents would ignore the law.