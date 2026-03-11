From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Opening this Friday night and running for two weekends at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke, Buddies – at the Community High School auditorium – a Bromantic Comedy as playwright Ben Abbott describes it, asking the question What Do Guy Friends Even Do? This is the second of three weeks for 9 to 5 the musical at Mill Mountain Theatre, inspired by the music and lyrics of Dolly Parton. Its also the opening weekend for the southern-fried hometown comedy Southern Hospitality, Thursday through Sunday for the next two weekends at Attic Productions in Fincastle.

