Will you be “Irish for a Day,” when the City of Roanoke stages its annual St Patrick’s Day celebration on the streets downtown? Green beer, corned beef, green garb and hats, four leaf clovers – St Patrick’s Day, which is actually next Tuesday, is the annual party in honor of Ireland’s Patron Saint. One of the biggest St Paddys Day parades in the southwest – the Freedom First St Patricks Day parade – steps off at 11am this Saturday on South Jefferson street, turns right on Campbell and then left on Williamson. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated helps organize the big celebration every year. It returns this weekend, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

