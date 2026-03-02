A local Virginia Delegate held her first town hall meeting as a member of the General Assembly over the weekend. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

Southwest Virginia residents now have a direct line to Richmond through Delegate Lily Franklin, who held her first town hall Saturday at the Blacksburg Community Center. Representing the 41st District, Franklin spent the morning detailing how the state’s multi-billion dollar budget will impact local schools, taxes, and public safety.

Franklin, a first-term Democrat, described her first 45 days in the General Assembly as a fast-moving introduction to state governance. She noted that while nearly 4,000 bills were introduced this session, the field has narrowed to fewer than 2,000 as the legislature enters the “crossover” phase. During this period, the House and Senate begin reviewing each other’s passed measures.

Historic Funding for Schools and Families

The proposed 2026 state budget includes $1.7 billion for public education. This allocation provides 2% raises for teachers and staff in each of the next two fiscal years. Franklin also highlighted a $577 million investment in childcare subsidies, calling it the largest in Virginia history [1]. She explained that prior to 2024, state budgets provided almost no direct funding for childcare services.

Tax Reform and Safety Measures

Franklin addressed the potential repeal of the state car tax through House Joint Resolution 34. This resolution authorizes a study to explore ending the tax while protecting local revenue. The tax currently generates $4 billion for local governments to fund police, fire departments, and schools. Franklin emphasized that any change must keep local communities financially whole.

The House also passed Franklin’s bill to expand background checks for rideshare drivers. This legislation aims to improve safety for passengers using services like Uber and Lyft. Additionally, Franklin confirmed that the state continues to fund critical infrastructure improvements on Interstate 81.

Addressing the April Referendum

During a specific inquiry regarding the upcoming April 21 congressional redistricting referendum, Franklin addressed the transparency of the process. She noted that this marks the first time in state history that voters can review proposed maps before casting a ballot. When asked if the measure would ultimately pass, Franklin deferred to the electorate, stating, “We’ll see what the voters say on the 21st.”

Southwest Virginia’s Legislative Horizon

While some of her proposals, such as the Virginia Resiliency Fund for disaster relief, were continued to the 2027 session, Franklin remains committed to the region. She noted that rural areas in Southwest Virginia have historically faced delays in receiving assistance after disasters like Hurricane Helene. Franklin also plans to revisit “right to repair” legislation for farm equipment next year after further study with the secretary of agriculture.