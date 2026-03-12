Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges normally kicks off its season in late April but this year the outdoor music and special events venue will debut on Saturday with the “Green Envy St. Paddy’s Day Party.” Dr. Pepper Park will also host a comedy series this year, a number of tribute bands and the return of Roanoke Wing Fest this fall. St. Paddy’s Day partiers this Saturday at Dr. Pepper Park are encouraged to wear green. Dr Pepper Park President Waynette Anderson said live in studio this morning that she’s had requests in the past to hold a Saint Paddy’s day event there. Hear the complete conversation with Anderson about the 2026 season on the link below, or watch in on Facebook.

