Detectives are searching for two armed men who allegedly forced their way into a Southeast Roanoke home last month.

The incident occurred Feb. 17 at 9:19 p.m. in the 400 block of Riverland Road Southeast. Two suspects armed with handguns broke into the residence and demanded money from the victims.

When the victims explained they had no cash, they offered the intruders other items. The suspects then asked for the home’s address. Upon hearing the location, the men fled without taking any property. Investigators believe the suspects targeted the wrong house.

Armed intruders caught on camera

Police released surveillance footage and images of the two men involved in the encounter. The first suspect wore a dark bandana over his face. He carried a silver semi-automatic handgun with black sights.

The second suspect wore a ski mask that left only his eyes and mouth visible. He was armed with a revolver during the invasion.

Helping police identify the pair

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the footage to come forward.

Tips can be directed to the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500. Callers may reference Case Number 26-202044.