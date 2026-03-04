From the WFIR News room this is your “culture calendar,” Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment … see more at RoanokeCulturalEndowment.org. With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Opening this Wednesday and running through March 22, 9 to 5 the musical at Mill Mountain Theatre. Two plays opening in the Roanoke Valley next week – the “Bromantic Comedy,” Buddies written by a Hollins MFA graduate at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke March 13th through the 22nd … and at Attic Productions in Fincastle March 12 through March 22 – Southern Hospitality. Its also the last weekend for The Shark is Broken at Showtimers Community theatre through this Sunday. Behind the scenes with the principal actors during the making of Jaws.

