Does the Roanoke arts and culture scene Pop! for you? Want to learn more about what cultural offerings there are in the area? Then head to the Taubman Museum of Art this Friday and Saturday. This is the 6th Roanoke Arts Pop! where about 30 non-profits in the Roanoke Valley, and a few from the NRV, will meet with the public, offer information about their organization and maybe offer fun and games at their booth. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Post navigation