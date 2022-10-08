Juvenile male dies following Northwest Roanoke shooting

On October 8, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound. As officers arrived at the Hoover Street NW scene, LewisGale Medical Center staff advised the victim had arrived. The victim was stabilized, then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, the juvenile male succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.