Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road.

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives are currently examining the scene. We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and as more information becomes available, we will provide updates.

This incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.