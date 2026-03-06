The annual “Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day for the Children’s Miracle Network,” on sister station Q99 is back on the air today until 6pm. The money raised supports Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. Last year Dick and Dave’s “Miracle Day for the Children’s Miracle Network,” raised $135,000. Donations until 6pm today can be made via a phone at 540-238-0099, on the Q99fm.com website or on Facebook. Carilion CEO Emeritus Nancy Agee was working the phone bank this morning:

Donate here