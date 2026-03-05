Q99 will host its 23rd annual Miracle Day Radiothon Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Carilion Children’s in Roanoke.

The daylong broadcast will feature stories of children from across Southwest Virginia who have received care at the hospital. All donations raised during the event stay local to support pediatric treatment in the region.

Macy Ware, program director for Children’s Miracle Network at Carilion Children’s, said the fundraiser directly impacts families in the community.

“When you call in and donate, you’re saying yes to a child getting the treatment that they need. And you’re saying yes to specialized equipment in our pediatric units and you’re saying yes to keeping families close to home during the hardest times of their life,” Ware said. “We’re not just raising money from Miracle Day RadioThon. We’re raising hope for families here in Southwest Virginia.”

Local focus

Ware emphasized the importance of keeping resources within the community.

“We are highlighting stories of kids in our area. They are not far away. They’re not in another state. They’re right here in Southwest Virginia. They’re here in our home, in our community and their kids that you’re going to know on the radio,” Ware said. “You’re going to know these stories and you’re going to know these children. And I think that’s really important that this is a local radiothon where all the funds are staying local to help kids here at our hospital.”

The Radiothon supports pediatric treatment and specialized equipment at Carilion Children’s hospital.

Those interested in donating can CLICK HERE

