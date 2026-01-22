WFIR News is closely monitoring the potential for a significant winter storm to impact Southwest Virginia this weekend. The National Weather Service has indicated a high likelihood of winter weather, but the exact form it will take – snow, sleet, or freezing rain – remains somewhat uncertain. Here’s what we know so far as of Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

What to Expect:

Widespread Impact: A large portion of the central and eastern U.S., including Virginia, is expected to experience winter weather impacts. This is not anticipated to be a narrow band of precipitation. Travel disruptions are likely across the region.

A large portion of the central and eastern U.S., including Virginia, is expected to experience winter weather impacts. This is not anticipated to be a narrow band of precipitation. Travel disruptions are likely across the region. Significant Snowfall Possible: There is a good chance most of the region will receive 6 or more inches of snow. Some areas, particularly at higher elevations, could see significantly higher totals.

There is a good chance most of the region will receive 6 or more inches of snow. Some areas, particularly at higher elevations, could see significantly higher totals. Potential for a Wintry Mix: Sleet or freezing rain could mix with the snow, especially closer to the North Carolina border. The extent of this mix will significantly impact overall snow accumulations and could lead to hazardous ice accumulations.

Sleet or freezing rain could mix with the snow, especially closer to the North Carolina border. The extent of this mix will significantly impact overall snow accumulations and could lead to hazardous ice accumulations. Temperatures: Temperatures are expected to be in the teens and 20s throughout the event, meaning whatever falls will accumulate on roadways. Black ice will be a concern.

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens and 20s throughout the event, meaning whatever falls will accumulate on roadways. Black ice will be a concern. Uncertainties: The biggest question mark is the extent to which sleet and freezing rain will mix with the snow. This will determine whether the region sees a “big one” (12+ inches of snow) or a “big mess” with significant ice accumulations.

Key Factors Influencing the Forecast:

Overrunning Setup: This storm is an “overrunning setup,” meaning a wide spray of moisture is being lifted northward into Arctic air. These setups tend to bring more mild air aloft, increasing the potential for sleet and freezing rain.

This storm is an “overrunning setup,” meaning a wide spray of moisture is being lifted northward into Arctic air. These setups tend to bring more mild air aloft, increasing the potential for sleet and freezing rain. Arctic Air: The strength of the Arctic air pressing in from the north will be a key factor in determining how far north the sleet and freezing rain penetrate.

The strength of the Arctic air pressing in from the north will be a key factor in determining how far north the sleet and freezing rain penetrate. Location: The southern half of Virginia may be more susceptible to a wintry mix, while areas farther north may see more snow.

The “Big One” Potential:

There is a chance this storm could become a “big one” (12+ inches of snow across a large area), but this depends on the amount of sleet and freezing rain.

The last regional “big one” was December 9-10, 2018.

Safety Preparations:

Travel: Avoid unnecessary travel this weekend. If you must travel, check road conditions before you go and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Avoid unnecessary travel this weekend. If you must travel, check road conditions before you go and allow extra time to reach your destination. Power Outages: Prepare for potential power outages. Have flashlights, batteries, and a backup power source for essential medical equipment.

Prepare for potential power outages. Have flashlights, batteries, and a backup power source for essential medical equipment. Home Heating: Ensure heating systems are working properly. If using alternative heating sources, follow safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ensure heating systems are working properly. If using alternative heating sources, follow safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Supplies: Stock up on essential supplies, including food, water, medications, and pet supplies.

Stock up on essential supplies, including food, water, medications, and pet supplies. Stay Informed: Monitor the forecast closely through WFIR News and the National Weather Service.

Stay Tuned: WFIR News will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as the storm approaches. Check back for a more detailed look at the weekend winter storm.