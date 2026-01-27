ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul is calling for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following reports of a fatal shooting involving federal agents in Minnesota.

In a series of social media posts Saturday, the Democratic delegate reacted strongly to the incident.

“Federal agents just executed an American citizen on the streets of Minnesota,” Rasoul wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s far past time to hold Trump’s personal paramilitary force accountable — by abolishing ICE and prosecuting these cold-blooded killers.”

In a subsequent post, Rasoul criticized what he called “weak statements from Democrats” and said reform or additional training for the agency was not a sufficient response.

“Abolish ICE,” he wrote. “Anything less is pure cowardice.”

The “Abolish ICE” movement gained prominence among progressive activists and some Democratic politicians during the Trump administration, criticizing the agency’s immigration enforcement tactics.