ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A police presence that grew to block multiple entrances at the LewisGale stand-alone emergency room on Ogden Road Tuesday morning has since cleared.

The activity began around 5 a.m. when two police vehicles were seen blocking the Electric Road entrance to the facility. By 6 a.m., the response had grown, with witnesses reporting two police cruisers stationed at each entrance to the building.

By mid-morning, all law enforcement had left the scene.

The reason for the police activity has not been confirmed. WFIR News has reached out to the Roanoke County Police Department for comment but has not yet heard back.