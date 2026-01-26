ROANOKE, Va. – City crews will begin plowing neighborhood streets on Tuesday following a winter storm that created hazardous, icy conditions.

City of Roanoke offices and the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center remained closed Monday. While the snowfall has ended, the lingering ice prompted the closures.

Valley Metro was scheduled to resume bus service at 2:15 p.m. Monday, though Smart Way and trolley services are still suspended.

During the storm, crews focused on salting and plowing main roads and transit routes. Their progress was slowed Sunday by hours of sleet and freezing temperatures, which made it necessary to install tire chains on plows. Officials also noted that the plummeting temperatures reduced the effectiveness of salt.

According to a news release, the city’s main roads were considered safe for all-wheel drive vehicles by Sunday night.