With a grant from the National Cancer Institute, Jeff Stein, a health behaviors researcher at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, is studying a behavioral intervention called episodic future thinking. The method trains participants to vividly imagine positive personal events in their future, which helps reduce impulsivity and encourage healthier choices. By focusing on long-term rewards rather than the immediate relief of nicotine, it may promote lasting change.

The intervention study is completely remote, prompting participants through a mobile app. Stein said the study is meant to provide motivational support.

The research, which recruits from rural and urban areas, builds on previous studies showing the method can positively influence a range of addictive behaviors. Participants also receive information on smoking cessation and nicotine replacement therapy.

While the study is in its early stages, Stein said it is heading in the right direction, though larger clinical studies are further down the line. The findings could help tailor future public health interventions that target tobacco use.

A New Outlook on Quitting

Smoking remains a leading preventable cause of death and disease in the United States. Stein said that while nearly all adults who smoke know it causes cancer, that knowledge often is not enough to motivate people to quit. This research explores a new way to provide that motivation by focusing on a positive future.