Appalachian Power is gearing up for a winter storm that could bring heavy ice to some parts of the region – where downed power lines could become an issue. ApCo wants customers to keep their contact information up to date, so they can receive updates on when power may be restored – if there is a storm-related outage. They also ask customers to report any loss of power this weekend; ApCo’s free mobile App to make that easier. ApCo also urges customers to assemble or refresh emergency kits that should include flashlights, first aid kits, non-perishable foods, battery-powered radios and portable chargers. ApCo spokesperson Izzy Post Ruhland:

