Since 2012 Carilion Clinic physicians and residents have faced off in a spirited basketball game against Medical School students that also raises money to honor the memory of Morgan Harrington. Harrington was a Virginia Tech student interning at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine when she was murdered in 2019 after leaving a concert in Charlottesville. The Docs for Morgan fundraising basketball game debuted in 2012, raising money for a medical school scholarship. The Docs for Morgan basketball game raises funds and pays half the tuition for one Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student, for all four years.

Docs for Morgan had been scheduled January 28 at Patrick Henry High School, but has now been postponed due to the weather and road conditions. Stay tuned for a new date.

More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: