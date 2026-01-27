ROANOKE, Va. – Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings will perform at Roanoke’s Berglund Center on July 14, a newly announced stop on his summer headline tour.

The announcement came Tuesday. Tickets for the Roanoke show will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. An artist pre-sale is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The tour announcement adds to a significant year for Strings, whose recent album, “Highway Prayers,” is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart.

Strings, a two-time Grammy winner, has also been named Entertainer of the Year four times by the International Bluegrass Music Awards, most recently in 2025.

The summer tour also includes Virginia stops in Charlottesville on April 17-18 and in Portsmouth on July 17-18.