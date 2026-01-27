New Orleans funk group Galactic will perform at Elmwood Park on April 18 as part of the Freedom First Down by Downtown Festival, according to event organizers.

The four-day music festival, running April 16-19, coincides with the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, creating what organizers describe as a busy weekend of music and outdoor activities in downtown Roanoke.

Galactic, which blends funk, jazz, rock, hip-hop and soul, will feature vocalist Jelly Joseph for their Saturday night performance.

“We have Galactic who’s coming to play Elmwood Park. They are a funk, jazz, rock, hip-hop and soul band, and they are going to be fronted by Jelly Joseph, which she is an incredible powerhouse vocalist also coming out of New Orleans,” said Kait Pedigo, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Festival coincides with marathon weekend

The festival timing coincides with the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon on April 18.

“We really want something high energy. We want something celebratory. We’re getting into spring or kicking off the spring festival season. It’s also the day of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, so it is a big party for all those runners who complete America’s toughest road race,” Pedigo said.

Local performers included in lineup

The Elmwood Park event will feature a mini-festival format with gates opening at 4 p.m. Regional acts Roanoke’s Cinémathèque and Southwest Virginia guitarist Isaac Hadden will open the show.

Cinémathèque, which has performed at Floyd Fest and GO Fest, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., while Isaac Hadden will perform earlier in the day.

Ticket information

Tickets are currently available. A limited number are priced at $26.20 each, referencing the marathon’s 26.2-mile distance. After those sell out, tickets will be $35 online and $45 at the gate.

Marathon runners and volunteers can purchase tickets at reduced rates of $15 online and $20 at the gate.

Multiple venues participating

While Elmwood Park serves as the central location, the festival includes performances at venues throughout downtown Roanoke.

“Our Freedom First Down by Downtown Festival, the mission is really rolling out the red carpet for visitors and music lovers all over the town,” Pedigo said. “We’ve got a dozen plus venues who will be putting out amazing shows all weekend.”

Participating venues include Martin’s Downtown, The Spot on Kirk, Golden Cactus, Fork in the Alley, 6 Points Music Sanctuary, and Sweet Donkey Coffee House, among others.

Linda Johnson, President and CEO of Freedom First, said the event brings people together and reflects community values.

Festival organizers plan to announce additional performers and schedules soon. Information is available by CLICKING HERE.