What began as a protest outside Congressman Ben Cline’s Roanoke office has transformed into a weekly political and social gathering that has continued for nearly a year.

Every Monday, dozens gather at the corner of Franklin Road and South Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. The gatherings started as demands for a town hall meeting with Representative Cline but have since expanded to address various political issues.

Richard Gooding, founder of the Roanoke Social Circle, said the weekly gatherings began spontaneously after an initial protest.

“Fifty weeks ago, one of our members said, ‘Let’s organize a protest of Cline’s office.’ And so we came here and I think there were like 150 to 200 people there,” Gooding said. “And that day when they were done, I walked around the outside of the crowd and I said, ‘Okay, we coming back next week?’ And they came back next week and then they just kept coming back and they were still coming back.”

Community building becomes focus

While the rallies maintain a political element, Gooding said the purpose has evolved to focus more on community connections.

“That’s 90% of it. I mean, that’s the purpose of rolling out social circles to build community,” Gooding said. “My assumption, which is why I started this way, is that there isn’t much you can do to stop Trump or the Trump administration from doing what they’re doing. I mean, these people can’t do anything, but what you need to do is build community and have these people so that they know who are like-minded people that they can turn to if they need help.”

The group now extends beyond weekly rallies to include online forums, social clubs, book clubs, and events across the Roanoke Valley.

Anniversary plans

The Roanoke Social Circle is planning a one-year anniversary event later this month. According to Gooding, they’re organizing a “hoot nanny” on February 22 at Starr Hill Brewery, highlighting the musical aspect that has become part of their regular gatherings.

“This is more like a social network. That’s what we call the rally, not a protest. People are getting to know one another socially and that’s how they keep coming back,” Gooding said.

Congressman’s response

Congressman Cline has previously stated that his office remains open for individual meetings and that he welcomes civil dialogue. However, he has expressed concern about town halls being used as partisan platforms.

Cline has indicated that more town halls are expected in the future, according to previous statements from his office.

The weekly gatherings typically attract between 125-150 people, with attendance sometimes reaching up to 300, according to Gooding.