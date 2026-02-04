Record digital engagement and hotel room performance that outpaced state and national averages during the 2025 holiday season. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says its first-ever Regional Holiday Marketing campaign turned out to be a winner. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

(from VBR News release)

Holiday Tourism Performance Surpassed Benchmarks

During December 2025, hotels across Roanoke City, Salem, Roanoke County, and Botetourt County saw

significant, measurable gains tied to the campaign period:

 83,321 rooms sold, a 4.9% year-over-year increase

 $8.69 million in room revenue, a 6.9% year-over-year increase

By comparison, the statewide average grew just 0.7% in room demand and 0.1% in revenue, while national

averages were flat or declined, underscoring Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s strong holiday performance.

Record-Setting Digital Reach and Engagement

The campaign delivered broad visibility and engagement across digital platforms:

 40+ million impressions

 1.5+ million digital engagements

 292,000+ unique users and 392,000+ website visits to Visit VBR

 64% year-over-year increase in website traffic during the campaign

 826,000+ video views across YouTube, connected TV, and social media

 547,000+ email opens through owned and partner email campaigns

Exceptional Growth in Target Drive Markets

Website traffic from key target markets increased dramatically during the campaign window, signaling strong

interest and intent to travel. Notable increases included:

 Staunton: +309%

 Harrisonburg: +265%

 Charlottesville: +238%

 Winston-Salem: +231%

 Greensboro: +220%