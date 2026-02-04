From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. At Mill Mountain Theatre on the Waldron Stage – “Natural Shocks” a one-woman play that blends dark comedy with a commentary on domestic violence, gun control and “large lies.” Its the opening weekend for Tales from Brothers Grimm – youth version at Attic Productions in Fincastle. This weekend at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke – staged readings of three plays Friday night through a Sunday matinee. Opening at the Taubman Museum of Art this Thursday, The Art of Leuyen “Win” Pham, also a best selling author and illustrator.

