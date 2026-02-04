Natural Shocks at MMT, staged readings this weekend at the Bear Theatre, new art at the Taubman and Eleanor D. Wilson museums
From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. At Mill Mountain Theatre on the Waldron Stage – “Natural Shocks” a one-woman play that blends dark comedy with a commentary on domestic violence, gun control and “large lies.” Its the opening weekend for Tales from Brothers Grimm – youth version at Attic Productions in Fincastle. This weekend at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke – staged readings of three plays Friday night through a Sunday matinee. Opening at the Taubman Museum of Art this Thursday, The Art of Leuyen “Win” Pham, also a best selling author and illustrator.