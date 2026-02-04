An area distillery is throwing its support behind legislation in the General Assembly that would change how these businesses can sell to customers. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer.

Lawmakers in the General Assembly could soon vote on legislation that would allow employees or anyone else associated with a Virginia distillery to be appointed to serve as an ABC agent for the sale of certain spirits and low alcohol beverage coolers at the site of a farmer’s market. Jason Hardy, co-owner of JH Bards Spirit Company in Blacksburg, says this type of legislation would put distilleries on an even playing field with other alcohol producers in the Commonwealth:

Hardy says the General Assembly approving the bill would continue Virginia pro-business environment:

The bill also allows such agents of the Board to sell spirits, beer, wine, or cider for on-premises or off-premises consumption.