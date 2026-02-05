Suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death among those aged 10 to 24. The stigma of seeking mental health services keeps some young people from it – before its too late. That designation every February allows Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Behavorial Health Care to put the spotlight on mental health services it offers, including training to recognize the signs of someone contemplating suicide. Youth Mental Health Awareness Month every February also means Blue Ridge Behavorial Health Care’s Creative Contest, where teams can showcase their creativity center around the Break the Stigma,” theme.WFIR’s Gene Marrano on “Youth Mental Health Awareness Month.”

