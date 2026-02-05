UPDATE: Following news that a 10-1 political map for Virginia that favors Democrats is on the way, Governor Abigail Spanberger says state elections administration have told her that this map can be implemented before the election begins. Spanberger went on to say in a statement that her team has been working to ensure that any proposed map can be implemented on the quick timeline before elections administrators.

Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott told reporters this morning that Democratic lawmakers are in agreement on a 10-1 political map. According to online news source the Virginia Scope, Senate President Louise Lucas believes the map, which will heavily favor Dems, will be competitive, and they gave no consideration to anyone when drawing districts, not even incumbents. Lucas and Scott say the map will be released tomorrow.