====

A team of researchers at Virginia Tech are studying if learning to DJ could become a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Test subjects sat in front of computers mixing music their heads bobbing to the beat as skull caps monitored their brain activity. Sixty students took part in the study which tests music-making as a creative, movement-based form of non-drug therapy. Half joined an eight-session DJing workshop using digital controllers and headsets. The other half served as a control group and watched hip-hop documentaries and music videos. Dr. Julia Basso Director of the Embodied Brain Laboratory.

“We’re hypothesizing that basically these kinds of programs will enhance mood and social attention, which we see with a lot of our dance programming as well, that it will enhance attentional focus,” said Dr. Julia Basso.

Basso teamed up with Craig Arthur and Dr. Frederick Paige are co-founders of Digging in the Crates Hip Hop Studies at Virginia Tech. The three wanted to answer the same question: Could producing music help people with ADHD regulate their attention, mood, and focus. Support from the Renée Fleming Neuroarts Investigator Award, helped fund the study. The hope is this will lead to a non-drug therapy.

“It’s ultimately different than taking a pill because there’s so many different neural pathways and neurochemistry that is altered from these very physical movements and kind of musical stimulation that you wouldn’t get from just like taking an antidepressant or taking a stimulant, for example,” explained Dr. Basso

Basso says they are using this semester to analyze the data they collected from the study. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

Video from Virginia Tech