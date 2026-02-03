The news broke last month that Yokohama Tire would be winding down its manufacturing plant in Salem, which will leave hundreds of employees looking for another job. The local franchise owner for a national job placement company will offer a helping hand this Thursday. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Garry Norris owns the Express Employment professionals franchise for the Roanoke and New River Valleys. He’s offered free transition services to the almost 400 Yokohama employees scheduled to be laid off next month. This Thursday from 11am to 6pm at the Salem Civic Center, Norris says a job fair event is open to all but is focused on Yokohoma Tire workers who will lose their job – and the transferable skills they might have. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

