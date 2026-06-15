Footprints that linger on your grass are a silent cry for help from a thirsty yard. As the Roanoke and New River Valleys continue to endure a severe drought, homeowners are watching their green spaces fade to tan and beige. Dr. Dan Sandor, an assistant professor of turfgrass science at Virginia Tech, says these changes are natural defense mechanisms, not necessarily a death sentence for your lawn.

Recognizing the Signs of Thirst

Your lawn communicates its stress through visible changes in color and texture. Sandor notes that turf “tells you” when it is thirsty by thinning out the canopy or curling its leaf blades to reduce sunlight exposure. This morphological response helps the plant conserve water.

If you are unsure whether your yard needs water, try the “screwdriver test.” Sticking a common screwdriver three to four inches into the ground reveals the moisture level of the root zone. If the tool comes out clean with no soil sticking to it, or if the ground is too hard to even insert the metal, the soil is dangerously dry.

Strategic Watering and Mowing

When you do irrigate, the goal is to reach deep into the soil. Sandor recommends watering “deeply but infrequently,” applying about a third of an inch of water two or three times a week rather than daily light sprinkles. This method trains roots to grow further down into the earth to find available water. For those with clay or loam soils, using a “cycle-and-soak” feature on irrigation timers prevents wasteful puddling and runoff.

Mowing habits must also shift during a drought. Sandor advises homeowners to raise their mower blades to at least three or 3.5 inches. Taller grass shades the soil and alleviates stress on the turf. “The grass will thank you for that,” Sandor said, adding that residents should follow the “one-third rule” by never removing more than one-third of the leaf blade in a single session.

Avoiding Common Maintenance Errors

The urge to fix a yellow lawn with fertilizer can be a fatal mistake. Sandor warns that applying nitrogen during a drought “force-feeds” the turf when it is trying to rest and conserve energy. Additionally, homeowners should limit heavy equipment and vehicle traffic on stressed grass to prevent undue wear.

Ultimately, the best tool for a drought-stricken yard is patience. Most local grasses are resilient and are simply waiting for the next rainfall to recover their natural green quality.