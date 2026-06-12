One person is dead and several others are injured after a tent collapsed Saturday night in Moneta.

The incident occurred at EastLake Community Church during an anniversary service. Bedford County officials confirmed the collapse.

Severe weather impacts service

Close to 1,000 people were present for the event. Social media posts from attendees indicate that severe weather brought the tent down.

First responders reach the scene

Emergency crews arrived at the church tonight to assist victims. First responders remain on the scene as the situation develops.