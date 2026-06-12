Closed for almost two years while undergoing renovations and a 5700 square foot expansion, the Eureka Park Recreation Center cut the ribbon today on a reimagined facility that also includes murals depicting life and some familiar faces in northwest Roanoke. The rec center first opened in 1965. The refurbished Eureka Park Recreation Center features a renovated gymnasium, new hardwood floors, upgraded restrooms, community rooms and space for the PLAY afterschool program. At $14.4 million its the largest Roanoke City Parks and Recreation investment ever, made after receiving input from northwest citizens at numerous community meetings. Parks and Rec director Cindy McFall:

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